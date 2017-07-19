Latest News

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 1: Why Dragonstone has failed to impress fans

Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 1: Apart from the terrific opening and closing scenes, the season premiere of Game of Thrones 7 has been more or less a sheer disappointment for its fans. Not only do we see too little of Daenerys Targaryen but also nothing much happens in terms of action.

Written by Shivangi Jalan | New Delhi | Updated: July 19, 2017 11:30 am
daenerys targaryen, game of thrones S7 EP 1 pics, game of thrones, game of thrones season 7, game of thrones season 7 Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 1: Here’s what actually happened.
Top News

After the humungous hype and an exceptionally long wait, the premiere episode of Game of Thrones 7 was finally aired on July 17. However, to the disappointment of many fans, the much-anticipated episode failed to impress its fans on multiple levels. From nothing actually happening in terms of action to too little screen space for Daenerys Targaryen, there was more than one thing that went wrong with this episode. Even though Arya’s “The North remembers” and Daenerys’ “Shall we begin?” gave us goosebumps, rest of the episode did not give the Game of Thrones feel and failed to live up to its own standards. Here are four things that make Dragonstone not worth the wait:

1. Daenerys Targaryen’s absence:

Well, the makers may have thought that presenting the Mother of Dragons in a special ending scene with just one powerful dialogue would be a smart move on their part, but sadly that is not how fans have perceived the decision. This short scene has left us wanting more, not in the sense that we want to see more of Dany in the next episode but that we were routing for her to set the screen on fire in this one itself. The audience has been accustomed to seeing Dany in the fore front and this surprise has definitely been a failed attempt.

daenerys targaryen, dany game of thrones, game of thrones, game of thrones season 7, game of thrones season 7

2. Season 6 recap:

After spending almost an hour and a half with our eyes glued to the screens, we realise that the episode has been nothing but a recap of the previous season, that too with failed surprises and minor goosebumps. With no battles, no thrillers, the only saving grace has been the opening scene with Arya Stark and the concluding one with Daenerys.

cersei lannister, jamie lannistaer, game of thrones, game of thrones season 7, game of thrones season 7

3. Ed Sheeran’s cameo:

Right after Arya has successfully been able to blow away our minds with committing a clever mass murder of the Freys, we see her short cameo with Ed Sheeran. And we can’t help but wonder the point of it because it is seriously hard to find. Not only does it seem far more stretched than it should be, but Arya telling Lannister soldiers that she is there to kill the queen seems completely pointless.

ed sheeran, arya stark, game of thrones, game of thrones season 7, game of thrones season 7

4. Nothing actually happens:

We just can’t decide on what actually happens in this episode. It seems like the entire thing was a grand build-up and the makers just forgot to give us the climax. And yes, we know that the scene ends on Dany’s “Shall we begin?.” And ironically, it looks like the makers have actually not begun with the season.

brienne of tarth, podrick payne, game of thrones, game of thrones season 7, game of thrones season 7

Well, we do hope that the next episode meets the expectations of the fans! And yes, we agree that the episode may not be impressive but it still is Game of Thrones. The fact of the matter is that the show has previously been so awesome that we have started to expect a lot more from it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
  1. I
    ismail
    Jul 19, 2017 at 12:20 pm
    Jesus you're so dumb, this the first episode it's the beginning of the season 7 storylines this isn't episode 9 what did you expect ? a big battle and a main character to die ? and your stupid opinion isn't the fans opinion so change that dumb le because fans loved this episode.
    Reply
    1. I
      ismail
      Jul 19, 2017 at 12:21 pm
      dumb le
      Reply
      1. I
        ismail
        Jul 19, 2017 at 12:23 pm
        dumb t.i.t.l.e your ty site doesn't even let me write t.i.t.l.e
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Jul 19: Latest News