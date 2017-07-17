Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 1: Daenerys Targaryen is ready to begin, are you

Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 1: Danaerys Targaryen, the other powerful queen has now moved into her ancestral home. What’s going to be her big plan now? Game Of Thrones Season 7 Episode 1: Danaerys Targaryen, the other powerful queen has now moved into her ancestral home. What’s going to be her big plan now?

After months of waiting, one would wonder whether television’s most popular, bloodiest show still has the ability to keep you hooked, whether it still has the ability to make you wake up early in the morning before looking at spoiler status on social media and memes. The answer is, yes. You can be rest assured you had a good morning if you woke up early just to catch up on the first episode on Hotstar.

The episode begins with filthy old Frey treating his men to a glass of wine. One might wonder if the episode is picking up from some part that was left last season. Your doubt gets cleared after three minutes when you watch all the men enjoy a glass of wine while Frey only pretends to drink it, also stops another woman from consuming the expensive wine. Little Arya Stark has now slowly mastered in her game of playing Faceless men. “Tell them winter came for House Frey,” Arya instructed one of the women she spared. She reminded the men of the cruel red wedding, and how they couldn’t kill all the Starks when they slaughtered her brothers and mother.

Much later in the episode she tells a bunch of Lannister army men that she is going to kill the Queen, ( Cersei Lannister).This dialogue she delivered in a slightly comic note when a cameo by the musical guest star, Ed Sheeran happens. Right then, she’s heading not North to Winterfell, but South to King’s Landing. While she makes it sound like a joke, you know that now she has the capacity to get anything she wants.

Meanwhile in the south, Cersei draws herself a map, because when you have to design a dynasty, track your enemies, you draw yourself a larger map only to get a better vision. “It’s ours now, we just have to take it,” Cersei tells Jaime, as she walks over a freshly painted empire she plans to pass on to her next generation. Jaime only reminds her that all her children are dead, they are the last of the Lannisters. While instructing her about enemies and traitors who have surrounded them, he gets a glimpse of her cold blooded side. She refuses to talk about Tommen or any one of the Lannisters who passed away, instead talk of the ones who are still in flesh and blood.

Meanwhile Cersei has her own plans as well. Euron Greyjoy arrived last season aiming to kill his relatives and take control of the Iron Islands. He was largely successful, tossing Balon off a bridge and being named ruler, but Yara and Theon took off with the boats and pledged them to Team Targaryen. Give me some ships and I will give you the world, Euron told his followers then.

Now he comes to ally with the Queen. “Here I am with a thousand ships and two good hands,” he said, while naughtily looking at Jaime. Clearly he had intentions of annoying him. He might be the fun villain here in Game of Thrones. Cersei of course refused his proposal but he promised to come back with a ‘priceless gift’. Is it a blank promise or will he be of some use? We can only wait and watch to find out.

We also saw Cersei’s arrogance on display in another unexpected place – Winterfell – where Jon Snow and Sansa Stark openly argued in front of a room full of men. While both of them made sense in their own perpective, they openly disagreed with each other but sorted matters out secretly. Jon wants to restore the peace and ensure the loyalties of the families best positioned to defend against the White Walkers. Sansa wants revenge. It was the kind of cold logic she picked up from Cersei, and Sansa confirmed as much a little later.

“You almost sound as if you admire her,” Jon said. “I learned a great deal from her,” Sansa replied.

She almost insulted her own father and brother while indirectly admiring the woman who ruined her life. Is this show hinting at some Stark conflict?

Meanwhile Bran gets a vision that includes zombie giants and in Citadel. Samwell Tarly secretly finds out that the large stores of the substance, which kills White Walkers are at Dragonstone. And ( surprise, surprise) who do we find there now? Jon’s aunt, Danaerys Targaryen, the other powerful queen who has now moved into her ancestral home. She too has a map of her own.

“Shall we begin?” the Dragon Queen asks Tyrion.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd