Game Of Thrones Season 7: Danaerys Targaryen and Jon Snow alliance is just around the corner. Watch video

Game Of Thrones fever is on, and it is going to be an exciting ride for the next seven weeks. On Friday, the show makers released a ‘Weeks Ahead Comic Con Preview’ and it teases the most awaited alliance to ever form on the series. Danaerys and Jon Snow – might not realise that they are related yet, but it looks like they are going to fight together anyway. For Jon, it is all about fighting the White Walkers. He needs Dragonglass to destroy them, and Danaerys has to form a union with the North to fight Cersei Lannister. While spoilers had already hinted this association, it would be a historic moment for the show.

Keeping this alliance in mind, does Cersei say yes to Euron Greyjoy? We wonder if this is the final straw that leads to Jaime leaving his sister’s side. Even after the series has begun, the speculations about what will happen next is strong. While Maisie Williams telling us that she would like to sit on the throne as a ‘no man’ hints at her joining the fray at last, we are wondering where all of this is heading to. There are two strong conflicts that are reaching the boiling point and the common element – Winterfell, and Northerners.

Winter is coming, and the show is most probably going to end where it all started – with the Starks. But you never know, there is always a twist at every turn of this show. It might not be as gory, violent and shocking as before.

The possibilities, especially with George RR Martin as part of the team, is endless.

