Game of Thrones season 6 recap: Feeling guilty of not remembering everything? Here’s all that happened

Game of Thrones season 6 recap: Jon Snow is declared the king of North. Game of Thrones season 6 recap: Jon Snow is declared the king of North.

The penultimate season of Game of Thrones will debut on July 16 in the US and July 19 in India. It has been more than a year since last season invaded your minds. We don’t blame you if you want to take a dive into season 7 without refreshing your memory. However, It’s hard to keep a tab on who is planning what in the mad world of Westeros, Winterfell, Essos or beyond the Wall. You do want to know where each and every character is? What are they upto? Or let’s just put it bluntly: You surely want to know who is alive and who is dead by now. Don’t you?

But, wait, are you going to spend your precious 10ish hours watching all those episodes again? No, you don’t need to that. We are here to help you out. If your memory has betrayed you or you are too lazy to study those long Wikipedia pages of each and every character, we bring you a quick primer of season 6. We have tried to sum up each episode in less than four sentences ( except the last episode). So by the time you have gone through this article, you are ready to dive into season 7 with a new-found confidence. So here’s a quick summary of last season. Enjoy. You’re welcome.

Episode One: The Red Woman

Sansa is finally saved from Ramsay Bolton’s hounds by Brienne. The big revelation is that Melisandre is actually old. Cersei and Jaime Lannister mourn the death of their daughter Myrcella. Daenerys is captured by Dothraki and Arya is still blind.

Episode Two: Home

As everyone expected Jon Snow is alive. Melisandre brings him back to life. Ramsay Bolton murders his father. High Sparrow has gathered his own army of fundamentalists. And say hello to Euron Greyjoy, who is back to Iron Lands.

Episode Three: Oathbreaker

Jon Snow is still dealing with the shock of coming back to life. Ramsay has abducted Rickon and Osha. Arya gets her eyesight back. Bran has a vision of the past, sees his father Eddard Stark killing the Kingsguard outside Targaryens’ Tower of Joy.

Episode Four: Book of the Stranger

Finally, Starks – Jon Snow and Sansa- reunite after what seems like ages. Sansa persuades Jon to rescue their homeland Winterfell from Ramsay Bolton. Daenerys kills Dothraki lords (who captured her) in a fire but doesn’t get burned down by it (we are not surprised). Meanwhile, Ramsay Bolton murders Osha – the wildling (free folk) who saved Bran and Rickon from Theon Greyjoy.

Episode Five: The Door

Bran has flashback visions and sees that The White Walkers are created by Children of the forest. Bran is attacked by white walkers and poor Hodor saves him. Also, remember that Bran has the ability to see the future and change it. Euron Greyjoy is declared the King of Iron Lands.

Episode Six: Blood of My Blood

Bran is saved from White Walker by his uncle Benjen Stark. Benjen tells Bran that dragonglass can save one from white walkers. He also tells Bran that he should be Three-Eyed raven, so that he is ready to face Night King when he comes to the otherside of the Wall. Meanwhile, Cersei asks Jaime to take control of Riverrun.

Episode Seven: The Broken Man

Sandor Clegane (Hound) is alive. Jon and Sansa are gathering an army to take over their homeland Winterfell. We are also introduced to Lady Lyanna Mormont of House Mormont. Yara and Theon plan to take their Iron fleet to Daenerys and make a pact with her. Meanwhile, High Sparrow, much to the annoyance of Cersei, is gaining power in King’s Landing.

Episode Eight: No One

Arya kills the Waif and is finally headed for home. Tommen announces the trail date of Cersei. Jaimie takes over Riverrun and says goodbye to Brienne. Daenerys is back to Mereen safely and is ready to save the city from the Masters’ army.

Episode Nine: Battle of the Bastards

Daenerys finally destroys the Masters and saves Meereen. Daenerys and Tyrion meet Yara and Theon. Daenerys promises to help Yara in exchange for her Iron fleet to conquer Westeros. But the biggest moment is when Jon takes over Winterfell. Rickon Stark is dead. And Sansa takes her revenge when Ramsay is fed alive to hounds.

Episode Ten: The Winds of Winter

Finally, Game of Thrones moves forward and we are left with a series of interesting cliffhangers. Cersei takes her revenge and kills her key enemies with wildfire including Margaery Tyrell, Loras Tyrell, Mace Tyrell, The High Sparrow, Lancel Lannister, Kevan Lannister, Grand Maester Pycelle. She reclaims the Iron Throne. But her victory comes with the tragedy of her son Tommen’s death- who commits suicide. Daenerys declares Tyrion the hand of the queen. Together they sail for Westeros. Bran has his flashback vision and it’s revealed that Jon Snow is actually the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. That means Daenerys is Jon’s aunt.

Arya takes yet another revenge and kills Walder Frey who killed her brother Rob Stark during Red Wedding.

Petyr Baelish tells Sansa about his dream to sit on Iron Throne with her on his side. Jon Snow is declared the king of North. But we also see a sly exchange of glance between Sansa and Petyr. Does that mean tension between Sansa and Jon in next season?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd