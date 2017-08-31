Game of Thrones: Sansa Stark just silenced this Littlefinger defender

Game of Thrones: Sophie Turner shuts down this Twitter user for defending Littlefinger’s act. Game of Thrones: Sophie Turner shuts down this Twitter user for defending Littlefinger’s act.

In one of the most major scenes of the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale, Arya Stark executed the master manipulator Littlefinger overturning all his plans to sow seeds of distrust between the Stark sisters. And this mini-heist couldn’t have been achieved without Bran’s help!

Well, Lord Baelish definitely had it coming. As pointed out by Sansa, he not only orchestrated the death of their father Ned Stark but even took sides with the Lannisters when they planned Robb Stark’s death. And there is more! He even sold Sansa to the sadistic Boltons which we can vouch for, was the most horrific experience of her life.

But some Twitter users were moved by the emotions expressed by Littlefinger right before his death and believed he deserved better. So, when one of the users Hanna Loren shared her own take and said, “He (Littlefinger) wanted justice on the society for his humiliation, they looked down on him out of his poor background. He never hurt Sansa,” Sophie Turner was quick to reply. And her passionate defending of the character started another conversation altogether.

Sophie replied, “Nah.. just willingly sold her to the Boltons…. Who killed her family… who ended up torturing her…. but ur right.. no harm done 👍.”

And to Hanna’s another tweet, “Reminder:Petyr Baelish gave back Winterfell to the Starks. He killed Joffrey. He saved Sansa and Jon. He won the battle of bastartds #GoTS7,” Sophie had more sass to come. She answered, “Because Sansa asked him to (and agreed because he loves her)…. because he owed her…. for selling her to the boltons…. need I say more?”

Reading this conversation, a number of users have started commenting on the thread. And one user has even posted a hilarious gif of Sophie sitting on the prestigious Iron Throne. Well, we don’t know if Sansa can be the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, but she sure is the Sass Queen.

But Sophie did have a soft corner for actor Aidan Gillen, who played Petyr Baelish on the show. On being asked by another user “@SophieT aren’t you gonna miss aidan? his portray of littlefinger is one of the best things on the show,” Sophie says, “So much. He’s the best.”

Littlefinger’s execution was one of the most surprising plot twists in the finale episode, apart from The Wall coming down. The Dragon And The Wolf was aired on August 28 in India and has had the maximum views of the series so far.

