‘Game of Thrones’ renewed for season 7

HBO has announced that the hit fantasy drama series “Game of Thrones” will be officially renewed for a seventh season, ahead of the premiere of its sixth series. HBO has announced that the hit fantasy drama series “Game of Thrones” will be officially renewed for a seventh season, ahead of the premiere of its sixth series.

HBO has announced that the hit fantasy drama series “Game of Thrones” will be officially renewed for a seventh season, ahead of the premiere of its sixth series.

The Season six credits include Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Aidan Gillen, Diana Rigg, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Jonathan Pryce, reported Ace Showbiz.

“I think we’re down to our final 13 episodes after this season. We’re heading into the final lap,” Benioff said.

“That’s the guess, though nothing is yet set in stone, but that’s what we’re looking at.”

The season six of “Game of Thrones” will air in India on April 26.

HBO has also renewed “Veep” and “Silicon Valley”, ahead of their fifth and third season premiere respectively. The renewals bring “Veep” into its sixth season and “Silicon Valley” into its fourth season.

Entertainment Videos by Indian Express

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App