Game of Thrones prequel gets a green light from HBO

A prequel to the Game of Thrones has officially been given the go-ahead by HBO A prequel to the Game of Thrones has officially been given the go-ahead by HBO

There is some exciting news for the fans of Game of Thrones. Official details regarding the Game of Thrones project have been revealed by the makers. According to a report by Variety, HBO has given a prequel order to the show. It is one of the five projects that will release based on the show.

The aforementioned series has been penned by writer Jane Goldman. The Goldman-written series will chronicle the period from the Age of the Heroes to the Age of Chaos, according to the same report. Goldman has collaborated with the author of A Song of Ice and Fire, George RR Martin, who has written the Song of Ice and Fire series.

The story of the new GoT show has been penned by both Goldman and Martin, while the teleplay has been written by Goldman. Goldman will also reportedly be the showrunner of the new series. The series will be executive produced by Martin, Goldman and GoT producer Vince Gerardis and Daniel Zelman.

Goldman is an accomplished and popular writer who has penned the screenplays of films such as Stardust, Kick Ass, X-Men: First Class and X-Men: Days of Future Past, Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle. She will also be writing the script for Kingsman 3 and the live-action version of The Little Mermaid. Apart from Goldman, other writers attached to the GoT projects include Max Borenstein, Brian Helgeland, Carly Wray, and Bryan Cogman.

Martin had earlier reported that the new projects are not to be seen as spin-offs but prequels to the Game of Thrones. It was also reported that no one from the main cast of Game of Thrones will be seen in these related projects. The new season of Game of Thrones will premiere in 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd