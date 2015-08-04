‘Game of Thrones’: ‘Minority Report’ actor Max von Sydow to play Three-Eyed Raven

Popular fantasy drama “Game of Thrones” has cast “Minority Report” actor Max von Sydow as the Three-Eyed Raven for its upcoming sixth season. Popular fantasy drama “Game of Thrones” has cast “Minority Report” actor Max von Sydow as the Three-Eyed Raven for its upcoming sixth season.

Popular fantasy drama “Game of Thrones” has cast “Minority Report” actor Max von Sydow as the Three-Eyed Raven for its upcoming sixth season.

The Three-Eyed Raven is Bran Stark’s mysterious tutor, who usually appears in his dreams.

It was earlier played by Struan Rodger. The character was briefly seen in the fourth season finale when Bran finally met his mentor, reported Aceshowbiz.

The recasting comes after it was confirmed that Bran would return in season six, after being absent in the whole season five.

Executive producer David Benioff hinted that the show would pick up Bran’s storyline after he has been trained by the Three-Eyed Raven for a while.

“He’s now entering a training period which is going to take quite some time, much of which isn’t particularly cinematic. So rather than being stuck in a cave for a year, we figured it would be interesting to leave him out for a little bit, so when you see him again….,” Benioff said.

Sydow, 86, joins Ian McShane, who was recently added to the cast of “Game of Thrones” to play a mystery role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App