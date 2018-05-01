Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s wedding invitations have a little Game of Thrones touch

The invitations for Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s wedding feature a special Jon Snow stamp. The invitations for Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s wedding feature a special Jon Snow stamp.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who play Jon Snow and Ygritte in the popular television drama Game of Thrones, are all set to tie the knot soon. Though an official wedding date has not been announced, they have reportedly sent out the invitations which have a little Game of Thrones touch as well.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the 200 wedding invitations feature Kit Harington’s face in a very special way. Actually, a series of Game Of Thrones stamps were issued by the Royal Mail earlier, one of UK’s premier mail delivery systems. Stamps featuring faces of Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister were all included. The guests were, therefore, thrilled to see this odd gesture from Kit on their envelopes.

So though the invites are not all Game of Thrones themed, they have this stamp in the form of a tribute to the show both the actors had the chance of gracing. In fact, during his 2016 appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Harington had revealed how he fell in love with Leslie. “I fell in love in Iceland, I fell in love with my co-star.” In case you are wondering, Iceland was the filming location for the Beyond The Wall scenes between Jon and Ygritte.

The couple announced their engagement in September 2017. They are reportedly keeping everything about their wedding under strict wraps for the fear of GoT fans turning up en masse for the wedding. They have even requested the guests to not disclose any information about the event.

While Kit Harington is one of the series’ regulars, Rose Leslie’s character died in one of the previous seasons. Rose is also famous for her stint in the historical period drama Downton Abbey. As for the show, it returns for one last season in 2019 which is said to have six feature-length episodes.

