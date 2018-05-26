Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s wedding date announced

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie to tie the knot on June 23. Kit Harington, Rose Leslie to tie the knot on June 23.

Actor Kit Harington will be getting married to his Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie on June 23. The couple met on the fantasy show in 2012, where they played on-screen lovers — Jon Snow and Ygritte. Their engagement was announced in September last year.

A June 23 date has been posted at the Huntly registration office in Aberdeenshire. The actress’ father, councillor Seb Leslie, owns a castle in his West Garioch constituency, reports bbc.com. They will exchange vows in the north east of Scotland.

Leslie left the cast two years after they met, while Harington became one of the show’s biggest stars – appearing in every series of the popular TV drama. Harington earlier told L’Uomo Vogue that it was “easy” to fall in love with Leslie.

He said his best ever memory of the show was the three weeks in Iceland when they filmed the second season in 2012.

“Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.” he said.

The couple took to their hometown newspaper, Times in England, to announce their engagement in September last year. The engagement announcement read, “MR. K.C. HARINGTON AND MISS R.E. LESLIE. The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughters of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.”

While on the work front, Kit Harington is all set to reprise his role of Jon Snow in the eighth season of Game of Thrones. The show is scheduled to premiere in 2019.

