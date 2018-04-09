Game of Thrones just shot its biggest battle sequence yet

Game of Thrones returns next year. Game of Thrones returns next year.

Game of Thrones, probably the biggest TV show these days, keeps pushing the boundaries of television production. It is one of the most expensive shows ever, thanks to ever-generous HBO, and the high budget allows the showrunners to shoot sprawling battles scenes that would not otherwise be possible on the small screen. Cases in point: Hardhome, Battle of the Bastards and the dragons v/s White Walkers sequence last season. The final season is currently being shot, and it appears that the show has broken its own record in shooting a ginormous battle sequence – perhaps the final battle between the living and the dead.

One of the assistant directors of the show, Jonathan Quinlan posted this image (below), thanking the cast and crew for working so hard to shoot the sequence in “sub-freezing temperatures. Quinlan said in the caption, “Says it all. 55 consecutive nights. 11 weeks. 3 locations. You’ll never again see anything like it.” Of course, he had to delete the image later – likely asked to do so by the showrunners and/or HBO executives since this could potentially be a spoiler. But image exists thanks to the aware folks at Game of Thrones fan site Watchers on the Wall.

As the different noble families fight amongst themselves, the Night King (basically the Satan of Westeros) is coming with a huge army of zombies. The Wall is down thanks to Viserion, who after dying has switched teams from Daenerys Targaryen. So the Night King, who can kill dragons with spears and gives an unblinking, hard stare, is in Westeros to kill everyone with zombies (the Dawn of the Dead kind, not The Walking Dead kind).

The now deleted Instagram post by Game of Thrones AD. The now deleted Instagram post by Game of Thrones AD.

The ensuing battle is sure going to be epic, and no fan should really mind the delay as long as the end product is good. But let us also hope that the final season is not buried under CGI spectacle which, while good to look at, was not really why people fell in love with the show.

Game of Thrones returns (hopefully) next year.

