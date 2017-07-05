Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow returned from dead just like Mihir Virani. Smriti Irani aka Tulsi’s funny comparison cannot be missed

Smriti Irani shares a funny post on Jon Snow and Mihir Virani. Smriti Irani shares a funny post on Jon Snow and Mihir Virani.

Well, Game of Thrones season 7 is about to release and fans can’t hold their horses because this is going to be the second last season of the epic series. But in an interesting post, Minister of Textiles, Smriti Irani draws a weird yet awesome parallel between the millennial’s current rage, Game of Thrones, and Hindi television’s age old popular show – Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

And you will never be able to guess which characters she is comparing in the post. It is no other than the King of the North Jon Snow and Mihir Virani, Smriti’s onscreen husband in the show. And the fact that her observations are on point makes us want to laugh and cry at the same moment. Mihir’s death and resurrection is one of the most iconic moments on Indian television.

Actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani, who played the iconic character of Tulsi Virani in Indian TV’s biggest the soap opera, shared Kit Harington aka Jon Snow’s picture, writing, “smritiiraniofficial#gameofthrones #jonsnow comes back from the dead and people thought only #mihir could #comeback alive.” Well, kudos to Smriti Irani for drawing such a spectacular conclusion, we hope that the next GoT season is equally amazing.

Actor Amar Upadhyay’s character Mihir died and soon, the entire nation went into a mourning. And Ekta Kapoor swiftly gave her audiences a resurrected Mihir suffering from amnesia. Whereas, even though Game of Thrones makers have killed off most of the characters in the show which has just sort of become their thing, Jon Snow’s death devastated fans all over, especially because the season ended on that note.

