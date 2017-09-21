Game of Thrones is not coming to an end, fifth prequel also in the works

Game of Thrones: This exciting piece of update will definitely make your day! Game of Thrones: This exciting piece of update will definitely make your day!

It’s good news for all you Game of Thrones fans out there! A fifth Game of Thrones prequel is officially in the works at HBO, as confirmed by Variety. So, no more fretting over Game of Thrones coming to an end because the makers are not one to let go of this state-of-the-art world they have built with the series go by, so quickly.

Bryan Cogman, who has been working on “Game of Thrones” since its commencement, has reportedly been approached to write the potential fifth prequel project for HBO. For the uninitiated, it was previously known that four prequels were in in the works. Even though earlier, George RR Martin had slightly mentioned a fifth also being in the development, no confirmation had been received till now.

Talking about Cogman in an earlier interview to Variety, George Martin had said, “I don’t know anyone who knows and loves Westeros as well as he does.”

While Cogman has been seen working in various capacities for the show, he was mostly seen as the producer and writer. Having written as much as ten episodes for the dark drama, Cognac has a real connect with the Westeros world. Most recently, the episode 2 of season 7, ‘Stormborn’ was written by him. He is also the author of the book ‘Inside HBO’s Game of Thrones’ which showcases a preface by A Song of Ice and Fire author George R. R. Martin.

Talking about the other prequels, the writers for them have already been tapped and they are: Max Borenstein (‘Kong: Skull Island’), Jane Goldman (‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’), Brian Helgeland (‘Legend’), and Carly Wray (‘Mad Men’).

While details about any of these projects have not been revealed, George has made one thing clear. Each of them would be a prequel rather than a spin-off and none of the cast members from now would be involved.

