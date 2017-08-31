Game of Thrones: Is Bran Stark the Night King?

Game of Thrones: Could Three-Eyed Raven Bran Stark actually be the Night King? Game of Thrones: Could Three-Eyed Raven Bran Stark actually be the Night King?

Game of Thrones Season 7 finale The Dragon And The Wolf aired on August 29 and left fans wanting more. But what better way to pass your time waiting for the next season, than reading fan theories about the Game Of Thrones world.

And according to some fans and Reddit users, Bran Stark is the actual Night King. And their claims make a lot of sense. Here’s what the theories are based on:

1. Time-Travel

So, as the Three-Eyed Raven, Bran can see into the past and present and often goes back in time. Well, he is the one who confirmed the most devastating theory of all time in the show that Jon Snow is actually a Targaryen. So, this theory about him being Night King suggests that to avert the deadly war between the living and the dead, he goes back in time to speak to Aegon Targaryen to prevent the White Walkers. And since that doesn’t lead to what he wants, he builds the Wall as Brandon The Builder. And then again travels back to the time when the Night King was first created by the Children of the Forest. And there he is the one who is stabbed in the heart by dragonglass and he gets stuck and becomes the Night King. Something like Harry Potter’s time travel, I think, because there too you can’t risk being seen by your former self, if you do, you get stuck.

2. Looks

Well, some eagle-eyed fans have also thrown light on the fact that the clothes that Bran and The Night King wear are also pretty much the same. And we already know what a huge role an actor’s dress plays in the show. Every time Bran time-travels or has a ‘vision’, he is seen wearing the exact same outfits as the Night King. See for yourself.

Bran Stark in one of his visions. Bran Stark in one of his visions.

The Night King in s screengrab from the previous season. The Night King in s screengrab from the previous season.

3. The White Walker Army and The Stark sigil

Well, this theory may sound a little far-fetched, but it definitely deserves a mention since it is the newest one on the block. So, in the last episode, the ever-so-magnificent WALL was burned down by a so-called Ice Dragon. But fans have noticed that the Army of the Dead under the Night King’s command assembled in the shape of a dire wolf, the Stark sigil itself. And that is mind-boggling on a whole new level.

4. Isaac Hempstead Wright’s interview

When the Mashable asked Isaac who plays Bran in Game of Thrones about the Night King theory, here’s what he had to say, “To be honest, I’m finding it a little far-fetched, but then again, I would’ve thought the Hodor theory far-fetched if I’d seen that on an internet forum,” he said. “I dunno, there are so many theories in Game of Thrones and so many things that are gonna begin to tie up next season, I think it’ll be interesting to see.” Well, did he just confirm it? We hope not!

In the last episode, Bran finally broke his silence and made Petyr Baelish aka Littlefinger pay for his actions. The final season of the series, Season 8, is said to go on floors this October, till then we are waiting for more details from the actors.

