Kit Harington on Game of Thrones Season 8: We could easily let people down

Kit Harington, who essays the popular character Jon Snow in HBO’s blockbuster television series Game of Thrones, has revealed that the pressure regarding the series finale is building up and that he is worried that people may be let down by the end result.

With one last finale season ahead of him, the 30-year-old opened up to Deadline saying “there’s a certain pressure” he’s not felt before. Speaking about the finale and the filming that has taken place so far on the show’s final season, Harington noted, “Well, I think there’s a certain pressure I’ve not felt before. Whereas before, every year there’s always been a bit of pressure, this season is one where we could easily let people down. Obviously, we don’t want to do that so we’re very much stepping up everyone’s game which is very apparent, at least to me.”

He also added, “We’re all growing a bit and I think everyone’s attention is very focused on what we’re doing in a way that it’s always been, but it may be more apparent. I love it, you know. It’s also I think that thing of just trying to get everything you can out of it while we’re still doing it. Really kind of explore every inch of it.”

When asked about his feelings regarding the series which has been such a huge part of his life for the past eight years roughly, Kit says that he doesn’t know what his feelings are presently. He also adds, “You know I wasn’t quite cynical about things, I’m quite straightforward and English. But, really, eight years of your life is a long time to connect with anything. I didn’t know at the beginning if this would be a show that no one would watch or if it would be a show that a lot of people would watch. And I’ve never been in a situation, a show, that’s lasted this long. In my life it’s pretty significant thing that’s happened to me, and coming to the end of it is understandably quite emotional.”

Game of Thrones season 8 is expected to debut in early 2019 on HBO.

