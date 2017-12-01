Game of Thrones finale is unbelievable: Jason Momoa

Jason Momoa played Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones Jason Momoa played Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa has said the finale of popular fantasy show Game of Thrones will be “the greatest thing” ever shown on television. The Justice League star, who played the role of Khal Drogo during season one and two, also put to rest the rumours about his return on the show.

“Just knowing how amazing this season is going to be… It’s going to be the greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV. It’s going to be unbelievable,” Momoa told Entertainment Weekly.

“It’s going to f**k up a lot of people. And it was a bummer because I’m a huge fan and I didn’t want to know what’s going on. I was like, ‘Damn, I didn’t want to know that!” he added. The actor recently paid the cast a visit while in Belfast which led to fans speculating that his character is returning to the show.

“I just showed up to see (producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss) and I just happened to see people on set,” Momoa said. “I haven’t been over there in a long time. You just want to see your friends and you end up making headlines going, ‘Drogo’s back!’ and I’m like, ‘He’s dead! He can’t come back, it wouldn’t work.'” he added.

The likes of Jon Snow and Beric Dondarrion have proved that the concept of death works slightly differently in the realm of Game Of Thrones. Also, at the end of Season 5 when Jon Snow was stabbed by his men, Kit Harrington falsely told his fans that he was not returning for the sixth season. We hope that Jason Momoa is following suit. Usually, popular American shows such as The Vampire Diaries, Dexter, FRIENDS and Breaking Bad in their finales dedicate a minimum screen space for each of the characters (dead or alive) who have been a part of the show.

