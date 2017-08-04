Game of Thrones Episode 4 leaked online

This isn’t the first time Game Of Thrones has faced such online threats This isn’t the first time Game Of Thrones has faced such online threats

The Entertainment industry has long been a victim of illegal hacking and piracy, and the makers of Game Of Thrones have become victims of this threat for the second time. The upcoming fourth episode of HBO’s Game Of Thrones Season 7, The Spoils of War, leaked online on torrent sites three days before its official airing date. In India, the show airs on Tuesdays on Star World and Star World HD. However, an insider at HBO believes the leak is not believed to part of the major hack of HBO.

This isn’t the first time HBO has faced such online threats. Game of Thrones, which is one of the most popular American television shows, earlier in 2015, became a victim of piracy when the first four episodes of Game of Thrones had leaked online, when screeners were sent to the press. Since then, HBO has stopped providing early access to their show even to members of the media.

This episode, reportedly, has been leaked from Star India, which is one of the partner networks of HBO. A report on EW confirmed that there’s even a water mark on the video which says Star India. Indianexpress.com could not independently verify it to be true. The report further also suggested that Star India could have been hacked too.

“This confirms the compromise of episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 7, earlier this afternoon. We take this breach very seriously and have immediately initiated forensic investigations at our and the technology partner’s end to swiftly determine the cause. This is a grave issue and we are taking appropriate legal remedial action.” said a Star India spokesperson to indianexpress.com.

Another report suggested more Game Of Thrones episodes could be leaked. The hacker group wrote in an automated email reply sent to Variety.com that it will release the leak gradually every week and added that the next release may come this Sunday at 12 GMT (5 p.m. IST).

