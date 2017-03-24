Game Of Thrones entire season 7 plot leaked? Or is this a hoax?

Here is a sample of some of the leaks on the Reddit thread. Here is a sample of some of the leaks on the Reddit thread.

Game Of Thrones, the hit HBO series, has garnered viewers across the world and has become insanely popular over the years. The shows season 7 is set to premiere on July 16, 2017, and will consist of seven episodes. Fans are eagerly awaiting for the next season and are at the same time annoyed that this season has just seven episodes that pack a lot of information plot wise.

Later in 2016, redditor ‘awayforthelads’ started a thread about season 7 leaks and posted the synopsis of each episode. This reportedly caught the attention of the producers of the show and a few cast members had tweeted about the same as well. However, it was never confirmed if the leaks were close to the plot of the upcoming season.

The redditor deleted the account, and things cooled down a bit. But not for long. There is a new redditor account titled ‘awayfortheladspart2’ who has taken to posting Season 7 leaks as well. In fact, this redditor shared six pages of the script in January 2017. Yes, we do know that all of this sounds highly unlikely. That is why, we have the most likely spoilers that could come true on screen, listed here for you.

1. The wall comes down!

We saw the Facebook live video of Game Of Thrones, announcing the season 7 premiere date. We saw the wall come down. The leaks thread which was up way before fans even had any idea about the teaser or the upcoming trailers talks about the wall coming down. How could the redditor have guessed that?

2. Danaerys Targaryen and Tyrion Lannister make it to Dragonstone, and later even meet Jon Snow.

That is right. It is highly possible that the recent collaborators make it to Dragonstone. Also, looking at the rapid pace at which the series is moving and to pack details in less number of episodes, both these need to happen in the upcoming season. Also, Jon is the lord of the North and he needs Dragon Stone, the only working weapon against white walkers.

3. Danaerys Targaryen and Jon Snow’s alliance.

The mother of Dragon and the Lord of the North have to work together to defeat the white walkers. This could happen towards the end of the season, especially if as per the leaks suggest Jon Snow promises to give up his title.

4. Arya Stark and Bran’s return to Winterfell

The Stark family has to regroup. We saw Arya Stark become a ‘No One’ in season 6 and she leaves Braavos. So, her return to Winterfell is expected. However, it would be interesting to see if she does assassinate Little Finger on Sansa’s orders.

5. Jamie leaves his sister Cersei

According to the leaks, Cersei promises helps to Jon Snow when he brings a wight (white walker) to the Dragon Pit to prove to the other players that the white walkers are a bigger threat than anything that they are currently dealing with. However, she later reveals to Jamie – her brother/lover – that she was lying. This disgusts Jamie, who supposedly leaves her side and rides to the Wall.

None of these ‘major’ spoilers tells us who wins the throne, though. The producers of the show might choose to go with Lannisters, just for the shock value, or go with the Starks. However, the possibility of this is quite low. But, wouldn’t it be interesting to see Daenerys and Jon together on the Iron Throne? Kit Harrington, the actor who plays the role of Jon Snow, did explain recently that his character is going to a ‘dark place’. So, the throne might be it!

