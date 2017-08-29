Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke is disgusted, Kit Harington is excited on Jon Snow being Daenerys’ nephew

What will happen when Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen find out they are aunt-nephew? What will happen when Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen find out they are aunt-nephew?

The seventh season of the much hyped series Game of Thrones has finally concluded. It was a perfect episode to wrap up the season with epic revelation and secrets. In the final episode, we see Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow finally consummate their mutual attraction.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, when asked about how Targaryen will react at her lover Jon Snow who she had sex with, was ironically her nephew. To this, the dragon mother, Emilia Clarke responded hilariously saying, “Ewwwww!” and adding, “I think that’s how it’s going to go. I get the toothbrush-”

In the culmination of the final season, it was revealed that Snow’s real name was Aegon Targaryen and he is not a bastard. Also he’s the rightful heir to the Iron Throne which makes the two Targaryens are now in line to claim for the ‘throne.’

Clarke told confidently that Dany would take the crown saying, “I’ve worked so hard I don’t want to share that throne.” The 30-year-old act0or chaffed, “No. The throne’s big enough for one dragon bum, and that’s mine. That’s it!”

For Kit Harington who plays Jon Snow, the main concern was trying to figure out how to make the romance appear realistic and address the sexual tension between them properly in the pivotal scenes through the episodes. He says, “Usually you go into a movie and meet [your costar] for the first time and you develop that chemistry over that time. But if you’ve known somebody for seven years and shared this incredible journey in your own lives together … we’re both kind of freaking out about it. I would be like, ‘What’s the sexual tension in this scene?’ and she’s like, ‘Stop talking about sexual tension!’ It’s a unique experience to be in as an actor and you know the world is watching.”

Emilia agrees, “Yeah (I would say), ‘Would you just stop? Just give me some sexy eyes, don’t keep talking about sexual chemistry all the time.” Taling about the scene, she added, “I love that when we get to the saucy stuff it’s a beautiful acceptance of a wordless … yep.”

She also reveals the inner battle that Dany must be feeling while discovering these new feelings in her, especially when Jon is leaving for the Beyond The Wall expedition. She says, “She’s just like: Why don’t I want you do go? Why don’t I want you — doooooon’t fall for him. Don’t do it! There’s a battle going in on herself.”

While Kit is more than excited about the new twist about his character and feels that it is going to really cool when the two find out his parentage, “I said to Emilia it’s going to be a really cool scene when they find out.”

However, he also said there could be a brutal clash between the new lovebirds in the next season. Hinting on season eight, Harrington said, “It could be them walking off into the sunset. It could be them killing each other.”

The season seven finale, The Dragon and the Wolf, was 79 minutes and 43 seconds.

