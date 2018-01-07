Brad Pitt bid 1,20,000 dollars to watch Game of Thrones with Emilia Clarke

Brad Pitt was outbid by a gala-goer who ended the auction at 160,000 dollars. Brad Pitt was outbid by a gala-goer who ended the auction at 160,000 dollars.

Hollywood star Brad Pitt offered to pay 120,000 dollars to watch an episode of Game of Thrones with Emilia Clarke. The 54-year-old actor, however, was outbid during a silent auction at Sean Penn’s annual gala for Haiti, held at Milk Studios in California, reported Variety.

During the charity gala, the auctioneer announced the opportunity to watch an episode with Clarke, who was in attendance at the event, along with her Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington. The auction to watch the episode with Clarke started at 20,000 dollars. Pitt bid 80,000 dollars to watch an episode of of the epic fantasy drama with Clarke. Then he outbid himself to 90,000 dollars. When Harington offered to also sit in on the episode viewing, Pitt raised his own bid to 120,000 dollars. The actor was outbid by a gala-goer who ended the auction at 160,000 dollars.

The charity event to benefit the J/P HRO & Disaster Relief Organizations, hosted by Penn, CAA’s Bryan Lourd and Sean and Alexandra Parker, also honoured Leonardo DiCaprio for his work combating climate change.

