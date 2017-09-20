Game of Thrones: When Emilia Clarke pulled a Daenerys Targaryen for her fans

Emilia Clarke dyes her locks blonde for upcoming finale season. Emilia Clarke dyes her locks blonde for upcoming finale season.

Actor Emilia Clarke who has always sported a beautiful blonde wig for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen aka Khaleesi aka Mother of Dragons, ever since the first season of “Game of Thrones”, has finally dyed her hair for the final season of the HBO series. The English actor, who had natural dark brown hair, took to Instagram to unveil her dramatic transformation.

The 30-year-old beauty shared a photo of her newly-dyed hair. “AAAAHHHHHHH SHHHHIIIII****** I done did it. Mother of Dragons meet Emilia. Emilia meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know,” she captioned it. She credited Kev Alexander and Candice Banks, who are working as hairstyling team on the show, for the new look. “All hail to the magnificence of @kevalexanderhair and @candicebanks74 the genius creators of ‘KHALEESI WIG’ (and not forgetting all the hair on game of thrones for 8 glorious years) for at long last making this magical moment a reality,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #khaleesikicksoff, #gameofthrones and #cominghomeneverfeltsogood.

Emilia’s hair length is much shorter when compared to Danny, so there definitely has to be some kind of extensions usage during the shooting. We wonder why Emilia has gone through this drastic transformation now, after wearing a wig for eight long seasons.

Filming on the final season will kick off next month and it could continue till as late as August 2018.

