Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrigton share a selfie from the sets, and he still has not bend the knee. See photo

Jon Snow and Danaerys Targaryen’s meet at the Dragonstone created a storm this season. The two still have no clue that they are related and have already started to develop secret admiration for each other as leaders. Yet none of them are ready to bend the knee. All through Game of Thrones, if there was one thing Danaerys was always obsessed and protective about, it was her dragons. Now, ever since she became a Queen, she found a new hobby, ordering Jon Snow, to bend the knees and swear an alliance with her. Jon Snow, who on the other hand, has also suffered a lot throughout his journey is not ready to blindly listen to orders and threats by the mother of dragons. Meanwhile, Emilia Clarke shared a selfie from the sets of Game of Thrones along with Kit Harrington, where she captioned, “Wait….. did I NOT tell you guys?! Um yeah. Now if he’d only bend the bloody knee there’ll be no problems…..🔥💃❄️🕺.”

You can tell that this picture was taken long time back, when they were shooting for some scene from the series, because both Kit and Emilia are seen in their costumes under their coats. They were probably not allowed to share anything online, lest people get a clue of what’s coming up next season. Remember the time when Kit Harrington had maintained his silence about Jon Snow returning to the show for an entire year?

Meanwhile, we can’t wait to watch who is finally going to win the battle. In the latest episode, we saw Jaime getting drowned when he tried to kill the mother of dragons. But is he dead yet? While fans have already started their debates, the cast are doing what they do best. Keeping mum.

