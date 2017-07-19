Game of Thrones director Jeremy Podeswa defends Ed Sheeran’s cameo in the premiere episode

Game of Thrones director says Ed Sheeran’s lovely voice was used to great effect in the episode. Game of Thrones director says Ed Sheeran’s lovely voice was used to great effect in the episode.

Ed Sheeran’s appearance as a singing Lannister soldier in Game of Thrones season seven premiere episode was mocked, but director Jeremy Podeswa has nothing but praise for the English musician. Sheeran was mocked to a point that he decided to delete his Twitter account.

The singer, however, came back on the microblogging site after a brief disappearance, reported Variety. “It was lovely working with Ed. He is one of the nicest guys in the world. He’s lovely, he’s a team player, he wants to do a good job, he takes direction, he’s very open.

He’s a big fan of the show and was really excited to be a part of it. “I think his lovely voice was used to great effect and he just has a really nice presence. He blends into the world of the show in a nice way where if you didn’t have all these associations with him and his musical career, nobody would even blink about his presence on the show,” Podeswa said.

Sheeran’s appearance as a Lannister soldier drew a mix of criticism and praise from fans of the HBO series, including some saying his appearance was distracting. Sheeran plays one of the soldiers previously stationed in King’s Landing and he sings, “For hands of gold are always cold, but a woman’s hands are warm.”

“That’s a pretty song. I’ve never heard it before,” says Arya Stark aka Maisie Williams and he tells her, “It’s a new one.” And yes, it definitely is a new one because we have one more song to add to the list of GoT’s playlist which has been pretty short as of now with only three songs – “The Rains of Castamere,” “The Bear and the Maiden Fair,” and “The Dornishman’s Wife.”

