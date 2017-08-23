Game of Thrones: Director Alan Taylor confirms romance between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen

Game of Thrones: If you have been waiting for romance between Jon and Daenerys, this is for you! (Photo Source: HBO) Game of Thrones: If you have been waiting for romance between Jon and Daenerys, this is for you! (Photo Source: HBO)

Ever since Jon and Daenerys held hands in the last episode, the internet is going gaga over a budding romance between them, despite the fact that they are blood relatives. Well, if Cersei and Jaime hitting it off and having children together is acceptable, then why not this. And even according to the books, incest between Targaryens is all the more acceptable, especially after their advent in Westeros.

Now, director Alan Taylor confirms that the relationship is inevitable and fans can’t hold their horses. On being asked if there is romance between Daenerys and Jon Snow in the upcoming episodes, Alan Taylor tells New York Times, “Yeah, I think it’s kind of hard to see that not happening. When we were shooting Season 1 and no one had seen the show yet, we were in Malta. Back then, there was not a lot of secrecy because nobody was paying attention, and George R.R. Martin came to visit and he was being quite open about his plans. He said something: That it really is all about Dany and Jon. I was surprised because at the time, you know, I thought, well Robb Stark’s going to be king next, probably. And who knows where this story’s g ng? But it was absolutely clear to him that within this sprawling scale the whole story was coming down to this partnership.”

He also added, “So yes, we’ve seen them take a big step in my episode. And I love this moment between them where you can sort of see it welling up for Dany, and it was great job by Emilia [the actress Emilia Clarke] of sort of feeling it and almost falling into it and drawing back from it. But yeah, it’s gonna happen.”

Also, when the issue of an incest was raised, he said, “Oh, you know, it’s worked for Cersei and Jaime. (laughs) Nothing went wrong there.” Game of Thrones Season 7 airs in India on Star World and Star World HD every Tuesday at 11 PM

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd