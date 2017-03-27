Game of Thrones creators were embarrassed by melting ice stunt

Emmy Award-winning television series Game Of Thrones recently kept fans on their toes with an extremely lengthy melting ices scene that led to fans growing very impatient. Emmy Award-winning television series Game Of Thrones recently kept fans on their toes with an extremely lengthy melting ices scene that led to fans growing very impatient.

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who stars as Jaime Lannister in the Game of Thrones, says showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss thought that the season seven release date-reveal was embarrassing.

HBO came up with a plan to reveal the official release date for season seven of Game of Thrones by melting a large block of ice. Fans were eagerly waiting to see the results.

However, things didn’t quite go as planned as technical difficulties with Facebook Live, along with an extremely lengthy melting time, led to fans growing very impatient.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Coster-Waldau said the showrunners thought the entire affair was embarrassing, reports independent.co.uk.

He said: “I spoke to Dan (Weiss) and David (Benioff) about that and they were like, ‘Oh God! That’s embarrassing’. Everyone was like, ‘What’s going to happen?, ‘It’s melting!’, ‘It crashed!’, ‘Oh my god!’… It’s like, just walk away… just walk away. It’s just a date.

“You know, I was actually thinking, ‘Is there going to be a backlash and people will think, F**k you guys for that!’ But that’s really happened with every time the show kills off a major character: ‘Never again! F**k you! I’m never going to watch this show’ and, you know, they keep coming back.”

Also read: Game Of Thrones entire season 7 plot leaked? Or is this a hoax?

The seventh season of the popular fantasy drama series Game of Thrones will premiere on July 16. It will be back in India on Star World, Star World HD and Star World Premiere HD. The final season likely will air in 2018.

Maisie Williams who cast as Arya Stark in the series has already slipped a few spoilers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now