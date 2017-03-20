Game of Thrones co-creator wants someone else to handle spin-off series

David Benioff says he looks forward to see the story with a new perspective and vision. David Benioff says he looks forward to see the story with a new perspective and vision.

Game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff says he does not want to be associated with the spin-off of the popular fantasy series, and looks forward to see the story with a new perspective and vision.

Benioff spoke about the spin-off series at South By Southwest (SXSW) conference in presence of other show runner D.B. Weiss, reports independent.co.uk.

“There’s always going be an urge — the characters who maybe will survive — there’s always going to be this temptation to keep doing it; to do the spin-off show or do the sequel show and everything. And I think HBO might well do one and I’m looking forward to watching it,” David Benioff said.

However, despite helming the successful series, David Benioff or Weiss won’t be involved with the spin-off.

He said: “I think it’s better for them to get new blood in with new visions.”

Previously, HBO programming President Casey Bloys said a prequel series would be more likely than a sequel. “It’s such a big property we would be foolish not to explore it, but it’s a pretty high bar,” he said.

The seventh season of the popular fantasy drama series Game of Thrones will premiere on July 16. It will be back in India on Star World, Star World HD and Star World Premiere HD. The final season likely will air in 2018.

Also read: Sansa Stark to die in Game of Thrones season 7? Maisie Williams just confirmed

It will be back in India on Star World, Star World HD and Star World Premiere HD. The final season likely will air in 2018.

Recently Maisie Williams during a press blurted out that one of the character Sansa Stark, who is her on screen sister will die this season.

With inputs from agencies.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd