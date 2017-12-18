Game of Thrones cast hit with a strict social media ban: Emilia Clarke

It should be noted that Season 8 of the Game of Thrones won’t be aired until 2019. It should be noted that Season 8 of the Game of Thrones won’t be aired until 2019.

Season seven of the HBO blockbuster fantasy series Game of Thrones had to deal with a lot of issues, the biggest being the episodes and spoilers getting leaked on social media.

And now, Emilia Clarke, who portrays the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the show has revealed that the whole star-cast of GOT has been issued a “very strict” social media ban, according to Contactmusic.com.

The 31-year-old actor shared that her fans are in for a disappointment as everyone who works on the HBO fantasy saga have been warned about sharing anything online.

While giving an interview to a leading UK magazine, Clarke noted, “We have a very strict social media ban this year because people need to stop spoiling it for everyone. It’s really frustrating.” Game of Thrones is noted for its mind-boggling shocks, among other things, and that is why spoilers are especially painful for viewers.

While everyone knows that her alter ego is one of the main contenders to sit on the ‘Iron Throne’ and rule the seven kingdoms, Emilia feels that she has no idea how the remaining episodes will play out and measures have been taken to stop it being leaked.

“They’ve written a number of different endings. So none of the cast knows what the actual ending is. If there’s ever a leak of any kind, don’t believe it because it’s probably not true,” noted Clarke.

