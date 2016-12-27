Game of Thrones becomes most pirated TV show again

Game of Thrones has nabbed the title of the most pirated TV show for the fifth year in a row. Game of Thrones has nabbed the title of the most pirated TV show for the fifth year in a row.

Game of Thrones has nabbed the title of the most pirated TV show for the fifth year in a row. The highest number of people sharing the single episode of the hit HBO series across several torrents was 350,000, right after its sixth season finale aired, according to Torrent Freak. While, Frank Darabont’s The Walking Dead is at number two spot in terms of illegal downloads.

Westworld jets to number three. The sci-fi drama, which is based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 film of the same name, has become a new hit on HBO. Other newcomers in the top 10 of the list are FOX’s drama fantasy Lucifer and Amazon’s The Grand Tour.

Meanwhile, we may not have a premiere date yet for the seventh season of Game of Thrones but what we do have is the first teaser and it has us hooked. The fact that it is all about the Stark kids has us more than a little bit intrigued too. The first teaser was showcased before Sunday’s episode of Westworld and gave us a sneak peek at the biggest shows of HBO that are going to be telecast in 2017. Game of Thrones, of course, was one of them.

In the short video, we caught Sansa and Arya Stark as well as their half brother-turned-cousin Jon Snow. They are all at different locations in the North. The most interesting aspect of the trailer was Arya Stark dressed in full winter garb and riding on a horse. We also saw a nervous looking Sansa in the godswood and Jon on the ramparts of Winterfell. Jon looked troubled as he talked to somebody who maybe Sansa.