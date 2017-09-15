Game of Thrones animated history: Watch this rich backstory of the Targaryens

The first chapter of Game of Thrones animated history is slick. The first chapter of Game of Thrones animated history is slick.

HBO’s Game of Thrones is one of the finest television productions of our times, but the medium of television still has its limitations. Budget and time constraints are only two of them. Books, however, have no such problems and that is why the lore of Game of Thrones, A Song of Ice and Fire book series penned by American fantasy author George RR Martin will always be better. The biggest reason is because it would always be far richer in details related to characters and story that would make the experience of consuming the story better.

To embellish the world of Game of Thrones, HBO has announced the animated history of the Seven Kingdoms. The 45 minutes film will release as a bonus with the Blu-ray release of the seventh season of Game of Thrones. It is a great idea to release an animated version for it is much easier to construct effect heavy sequences of dragon battles and so on in 2D animation. It also allows a lot of artistic freedom to portray characters and locales. Much more scope for good art design.

The first chapter that was released by HBO tells the story of House Targaryen and how they came to conquer Westeros. All the history of the world build by George RR Martin is available in a beautiful compendium called A World of Ice and Fire and a lot of stuff, even words spoken by the narrator, seem to be taken straight from the book.

The video starts with the ancient city of Valyria, not too different from ancient Rome and the Doom that engulfed the city. Again, not too different from the downfall of Roman Empire. The Targaryens fled Valyria 12 years before the Doom and established their ancestral castle on Dragonstone just off the coast of Westeros. They stayed that way until Aegon Targaryen and his sisters brought the Seven Kingdoms to their knees with the help of their dragons.

The video is slick and beautifully animated. This is a really great way to tell the history and it’s a little like your grandmother telling you stories of fantastical locations. We hope HBO or some other studio makes an animated production of events in the world of Game of Thrones. There is so much content to choose from. The Blu-ray of the seventh season of Game of Thrones will be out on December 12.

