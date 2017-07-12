Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner is frightened of show’s ending

Sophie Turner plays the role of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones. Sophie Turner plays the role of Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is terrified of HBO’s epic fantasy show’s upcoming end. She says she will be “an emotional wreck for a year”. The 21-year-old British actress, who plays Sansa Stark in the HBO hit, opened up in an interview with W Magazine about how she is bracing herself for life after the fantasy drama, reports dailymail.co.uk. She said, “I’ve been trying to wrap my head around it. It’s not like I’m brushing it under the carpet; I am fully aware that it is coming to an end, but I don’t think I’ll be ready until I shoot my final scene, and then I think I will be completely an emotional wreck for the next year or so of my life. I’m really not looking forward to it. It is terrifying.”

Game of Thrones was created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss for HBO. The first season premiered on April 17, 2011. It is about to enter its seventh season, which will be its second to last. The show is scheduled to end after eight seasons in total. The seventh season will debut on July 16 in the US.

It will premiere in India on Star World and Star World HD on July 18. Sophir Turner was a teenager when she auditioned for the role of Sansa, and since then, she said, she has spent years developing two identities: her own, and her character’s. Her character, Sansa Stark, has seen incredible character development from a passive sufferer to a woman who knows how to play the Game of Thrones.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App