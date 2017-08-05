Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner claims she was told to lose weight in films

Sophie Turner, best known for playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, was asked to lose weight by film bosses. Sophie Turner, best known for playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, was asked to lose weight by film bosses.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner says she has been asked to lose weight for her work in the past, even when her size was irrelevant to the part. Turner plays Sansa Stark in the famous HBO fantasy drama TV series. In an interview to Porter magazine, the star said it was “f***ed up” that film bosses “often” wanted her to alter her already-slim frame for the role, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 21-year-old actress added that she has learned to “keep her mouth shut” over her years in the spotlight, after shooting to fame at an age of 15.”There are often times when I have done jobs and they’ve told me that I have to lose weight, even when it has nothing to do with the character. It is so f***ed up,” she said.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actor came into the spotlight after playing Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones – the seventh season of the show is aired in India on Star World and Star World HD. She initially struggled to adapt to life in the public eye, so tried to carry on her life as normal. In X-Men prequel movies, she plays the role of Phoenix.

“It was so gradual that I still treated my life and my social media like I wasn’t in the public eye. I was a 15-year-old girl writing rash political stuff that would get a negative reaction and my team would tell me to take it down. Now I am learning to keep my mouth shut.” The actor has received much critical and audience acclaim for her performance in the show.

Season 7 of Game of Thrones airs currently, on HBO first in the US every Sunday.

