Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster Waldau: There’s no emotional drama on the sets when a character dies

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says whenever a character is killed off on Game of Thrones, there is no emotional drama on the sets. The 47-year-old actor says the artistes treat their exit like just another professional decision and look forward to other jobs, reported Men’s Health magazine.

“There have been some dinners, but when you follow a show and you love the characters and they die, it becomes a big deal because you’ve invested in these people. When you work on something, and especially as an actor, and especially when you’ve done this for as long as Diana (Rigg) has, that’s just the nature of what you do.

“You do a job and then it ends and then you do another job. Yeah, it can be sad if you’ve had a great relationship,but you’ll meet again later on. There’s not much emotional drama, to be honest,” he says. In the ongoing seventh season of Game of Thrones, Coster-Waldau’s character Jaime Lannister offered a peaceful end to Rigg’s character, Lady Olenna Tyrell, by allowing her to drink poison.

Game of Thrones is a show that is known for casually eliminating major characters. In the first season, the death of the then lead Ned Stark played by Sean Bean, shocked many and was one of the reasons which increased Game of Thrones popularity manifold.

Since then, the show has continued the tendency of killing off lead characters which although has upset many fans but ratings and viewership have continued to rise. The seventh season finale of the show aired today and it will most probably be back with the eight season next year.

