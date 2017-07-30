Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau sues former manager

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays Jaime Lannister in Game of Thrones.

Game Of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has filed a lawsuit against his former manager, Jill Littman, claiming she is seeking commissions she is not owed. In 2006, a contract was drawn up between Littman, Coster-Waldau and Impression Entertainment, in which the actor would pay his former manager 10 per cent of his earnings for employment obtained while she represented him, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor said Littman and Impression Entertainment, asked him to sign a written agreement early in their relationship but he opted for an oral contract. Now, the parties are fighting over the issue whether the contract specified that pay was meant to continue after their relationship ended, as shortly after Coster-Waldau fired Littman he stopped paying her commission. Littman cited written deals from 2011 and 2014, claiming her commission was to be paid even if they stopped working together.

However, Coster-Waldau said Littman was citing “sham documents,” which he signed believing their sole purpose was supporting Impression’s sponsorship of his O-1 visa applications. “Coster-Waldau is entitled to a declaration that the Sham Documents are not and have never been binding contracts, as well as compensatory and punitive damages for Defendants’disloyal and fraudulent conduct,” the actor’s attorney Michael Plonsker wrote. In opposition, Impression attorney Howard King said Coster-Waldau’s e-mail firing his managers also “acknowledged his obligation to pay commissions to Impression on his earnings from Game of Thrones ’till it ends’ and that Littman’s work for him was ‘absolutely stellar.'”

Nikolaj Walter-Ladau plays Jaime Lannister on HBO’s fantasy drama Game of Thrones.

