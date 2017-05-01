Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau aka Jaime Lannister says most online leaks are real

The makers of Game of Thrones have confirmed that its season 8 which will premiere in 2018, will be the series’ last. The makers of Game of Thrones have confirmed that its season 8 which will premiere in 2018, will be the series’ last.

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister in the popular TV series Game of Thrones, has confirmed that some of the scenes and plots that are leaked online regarding the show are all real. But he says one needs to know where and how to find them.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s novel series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire’, the show has a record of shocking viewers with its unpredictable twists and turns ever since it hit the small screen and now the creators of the show have confirmed that 2018’s season 8 would be the series’ last. With 13 episodes more to come, there have been many spoilers which could be true, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Every year there are huge spoilers online where people find out real stuff and they will post it, and you go, ‘Oh my God, they just spoiled the whole season online’,” Coster-Walda told The Huffington Post.

“But then, because there’s 10,000 other spoilers out there, they’re not real. It just gets lost in the shuffle. It’s all out there by the way… if you can find it,” he added.

Also read | These 5 Game of Thrones stars will earn Rs 16.5 crore per episode. Beat that Kapil Sharma!

A few days back actor Emilia Clarke who plays Mother Of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen in the popular American show, had said even she doesn’t know what will happen in the final season of the show.

“No one knows anything. No one is told anything. It’s all crazy,” dailynews.com quoted Emilia Clarke as saying. She added, “It’s a secret from the cast. We generally can’t be trusted. They pretty much have told us so.” Case in point, Kit Harrington. In 2015, when Jon Snow was killed in the show, actor Kit Harrington had kept lying to everyone about the fate of his character. He had later issued an apology to his fans. However, he did reveal the fate of Jon Snow to a police officer to escape a ticket from him.

(With IANS inputs)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd