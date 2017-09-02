Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju on Tormund Giantsbane’s fate

Kristofer Hivju plays the wildling leader Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones. Kristofer Hivju plays the wildling leader Tormund Giantsbane in Game of Thrones.

Actor Kristofer Hivju says he is not sure whether his beloved character Tormund Giantsbane will be alive when the eighth and final installment of Game of Thrones premieres. The 38-year-old actor, who plays the wildling leader in the HBO series, says the showrunners have not told him if his character would escape death after the Night King brought down The Wall with the help of an undead Viserion in the season seven finale.

“It doesn’t look good though, does it? I don’t know. I don’t know. If this is my way out… Well, it’s the huge cliffhanger of the season. So, in that way, that people might have to wait two years to know whether he’s dead or alive?”said Hivju to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor says if he was the creator, he would also finish the show where DB Weiss and David Benioff have.

“If I was (a showrunner) and I wanted to kill Tormund and Beric off, I wouldn’t end the season with the death. I would end it with the cliffhanger. So, I understand that. “But I wish he could have whispered something into one of those crows’ ears before it happened. But, you know, when the Wall is down, they won’t need the Night’s Watch or the Free Folk at the Wall anymore. It’s a hell of an ending,” he said.

Kristofer Hivju’s character is one of the fan favourites and many fans have been wanting him to pair him up with Brienne of Tarth on who Tormund seems to have a crush. Tormund and Berric were patrolling on the wall when the Night King along with undead viserion attacked and brought down the Wall.

