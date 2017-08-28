Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington to play his 17th century ancestor in BBC drama Gunpowder, watch video

Kit Harington will portray his 17th century ancestor Robert Catesby in Gunpowder. Kit Harington will portray his 17th century ancestor Robert Catesby in Gunpowder.

Clearly, Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington’s career is sorted at least for a while. After the HBO’s lavish fantasy drama will go off air or maybe Jon Snow dies (again), Kit Harington’s fans will not have to wait for too long to see him in action again as his repertoire is replete with important film and television productions. Apart from starring as the lead in The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, Kit will also be seen in the upcoming BBC historical drama series called Gunpowder. The series will star famous actors like Liv Tyler and Mark Gatiss.

The series is based in early 17th century’s failed assassination attempt called Gunpowder Plot. Provincial English Catholics wanted to blow up the House of Lords and kill King James I in order to help restore a Catholic to the throne. That was the time when Protestant England persecuted the Catholics in England.

Kit had previously revealed that he is a descendant of Robert Catesby, the brains behind the Gunpowder Plot of 1605. He is going to portray the same character in Gunpowder. Other notable actors in the drama series are Peter Mullan, Tom Cullen, Edward Holcroft, Shaun Dooley and Robert Emms.

There are few resemblances between Robert Catesby and Kit Harington’s Game of Thrones character Jon Snow. As Jon is born as a bastard in his family (or at least that’s what he believes) and has lived through the deaths of his real parents, his foster father, foster mother, and two of his brothers, in Gunpowder too Kit’s character has lost his wife, family and friends. Even his name has been disgraced. Kit Harington will not have to go through a lot of briefing to play Robert Catesby, that’s for sure.

