Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington to be honoured at Giffoni Film Festival

London-born actor Kit Harington will next appear in Xavier Dolan’s drama The Life and Death of John F. Donovan and on the BBC drama Gunpowder. London-born actor Kit Harington will next appear in Xavier Dolan’s drama The Life and Death of John F. Donovan and on the BBC drama Gunpowder.

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington will be honoured at Giffoni International Film Festival, one of the largest film events dedicated entirely to children and teenagers. He will meet with fest-goers and hold a master class on his work, and will also be presented with the fest’s Giffoni Experience Award on July 19, reports hollywoodreporter.com. In addition to playing Jon Snow on the upcoming seventh season of Game of Thrones, the London-born actor will next appear in Xavier Dolan’s drama The Life and Death of John F. Donovan and on the BBC drama Gunpowder.

Harington was nominated for an Emmy last year for his work on Game of Thrones, and he has been nominated with the cast for Best Ensemble five times at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The Giffoni Film Fest invites thousands of children and teenagers from 52 countries to serve as film jurors in their various age groups. Actor Bryan Cranston, who received a lot of critical acclaim for his role in Breaking Bad where he played an upright, ageing Chemistry teacher, will also be honoured this year at the fest, to be held from July 14-22. Meanwhile, Harington is excited about the seventh season of the fantasy series, which will debut on July 16 in the US. It will premiere in India on Star World and Star World HD on July 18.

One of the highest paid actors in television, Kit Harington is one of the major actors in the uber-popular HBO fantasy show Game of Thrones. His character created a lot of flutter on social media last year when the rumour that his dead character would return turned out to be true.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App