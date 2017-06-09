Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington was afraid while filming Battle of the Bastards

Kit Harington talks about his role in Game of Thrones. Kit Harington talks about his role in Game of Thrones.

Actor Kit Harington revealed he was terrified while filming Battle of the Bastards in the season six of the fantasy drama Game Of Thrones. During a chat with Belfast Telegraph, the 30-year-old star recalled the epic battle scene, which featured a sequence where his character Jon Snow was crushed under more than a dozen fighters. “I’ve got a few fears, spiders being one of them, but the worst is my claustrophobia. I’m mortally afraid of crowds. I panic. It was one of the most terrifying things and most uncomfortable – 15 bearded Irishmen crushing you. “There was a moment where he could’ve just lay down and let go of the hell he’s in, and sleep, like drowning, but it cuts to the heart of Jon, that he fights his way up to the top,” Harington said.

Game Of Thrones, which is based on novels by George R.R. Martin, and is a dramatic telling of a story entwined with sneaky ploys, nudity, and bloodshed in a quest to claim the Iron Throne. The seventh season of the show will debut on July 16 in the US and will premiere in India on Star World and Star World HD on July 18. The makers of the show have been sharing a lot of posters and stills from its new season to keep the buzz strong. They will get more screen time as the show has killed off a lot of characters, reports ew.com. Its trailer which was released recently was received with a lot of excitement.

