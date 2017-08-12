Game Of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn: My postman won’t speak to me because I shot the dragon

When Bronn shot down Daenerys’ dragons, Drogon Jeremy Flynn lost a lot of fans. When Bronn shot down Daenerys’ dragons, Drogon Jeremy Flynn lost a lot of fans.

The latest episode of Game Of Thrones Spoils Of War had one of the most epic battle scenes. Much like Tyrion Lannister we were torn, because much like him we had made peace with each of the characters, their flawed nature and most importantly, we didn’t want anyone to die. When Bronn shot down Daenerys’ dragon Drogon, the moment made us panic.

“I spent weeks on that sequence,” Jerome Flynn, who plays Bronn, told HBO. “But I was on the edge of my seat, the adrenaline was running — they really nailed it.”

Although we were aware that everyone was really fighting their own battle, when Bronn was tasked to shoot Drogon that’s exactly when the happy-go-lucky, character lost a lot of his fans.

According to Flynn, some fans have been peeved with him because Bronn managed to strike Drogon in the shoulder with the gigantic scorpio. “Although since the day the battle aired, I’ve been a little unpopular, I have to say,” Flynn said. “My postman won’t speak to me, because I shot the dragon.”

The poor dragon! “The armorers on this show are just geniuses, and they try to make everything as authentic as possible,” he said, adding that he really shot the piece of equipment during filming. “It’s probably the coolest weapon I’m going to get to play with.”

Well, maybe he should remind his post man and other annoyed fans that it was his character who rescued Jaime Lannister from being burnt alive. Who knows maybe Jaime is not dead after all.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd