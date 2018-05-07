Game of Thrones actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson becomes the World’s Strongest Man

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson plays the role of The Mountain in Game of Thrones. Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson plays the role of The Mountain in Game of Thrones.

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, the actor and strongman best known for playing the role of Ser Gregor Clegane (also known as The Mountain) in HBO fantasy drama Game of Thrones, has won the title for World’s Strongest Man in the annual competition held in the Philippines. The Icelandic actor took to Instagram to thank his family, friends and fans.

THE WORLD’S STRONGEST MAN 2018! 🥇🙏Want to thank all of my family, friends and fans for supporting me along the way. Special thanks to my coach @australianstrengthcoach and my nutritionist @stanefferding . Also want to thank my sponsors, @kjotkompani @sbdapparel @roguefitness . Congratulations to @kieliszkowskimateusz and @shawstrength for their second and third finishes! #numberone,” he said.

Björnsson had broken a thousand-year-old Viking record in 2015 by lifting a 32 feet, 1433 pound log on his shoulders for five steps. The previous record holder was supposedly a certain Orm Storulfsson, a legendary Icelandic Viking who had carried a mast of the ship with similar dimensions and specifications for three steps before breaking his back.

Björnsson is one of the strongest characters in the world of Game of Thrones as well. His character is called The Mountain That Rides due to his freakishly large size and enormous strength. In season 4, he duelled with a Pedro Pascal’s Oberyn Martell in a trial-by-combat.

Clegane won and crushed Oberyn’s head between his hands, but not before receiving wounds from venom coated spear of Martell. Clegane was supposed to be dead but he reappeared in a sort of undead form, now operating under the name of Robert Strong.

Game of Thrones season 8 will return next year.

