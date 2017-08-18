Game Of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke’s video of Kit Harrington trying to fly like a dragon is a must watch

Emilia Clarke shared this funny video of Kit Harrington trying to fly like a dragon, and we can’t stop laughing. Emilia Clarke shared this funny video of Kit Harrington trying to fly like a dragon, and we can’t stop laughing.

Jon Snow and Danaerys Targaryen might be hesitant to trust each other completely on Game Of Thrones Season 7, but off-screen, actors Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke seem to have the best of times. Emilia, took to her Instagram account to post this hilarious video where we can see Kit as Jon Snow trying to fly like a dragon using his cape. She captioned the image, “I mean, JEEEZE, one pet of a dragon and he thinks he’s one of them. 🤦‍♀️ #youknownothingjonsnow #butyoudoknowhowtonotgetblownoffacliffingaleforsewindssotheresalwaysthat 🕺 #everypunaboutwindicanthinkofinserthere 💨.”

This video comes right on time, because the last episode (Eastwatch) saw Jon Snow getting closer to Drogon who unlike other times, lets another human (Other than Danny) touch him. Well fans know that this is because Jon also happens to be a Targaryen.

Even before this, Emilia posted a funny picture of the two of them and captioned it, “Wait….. did I NOT tell you guys?! Um yeah. Now if he’d only bend the bloody knee there’ll be no problems….. 🔥💃❄️🕺 #modragonsmoproblems #igot99problemsandjonsnowisone #whichroundsmeupto100problems #youknownothingjonsnow.” Well, she sure has a sense of humour. Doesn’t she?

Emilia will also be seen in the stand-alone movie about Han Solo, one of the most popular characters from the universe of Star Wars. She has also posted interesting updates, including a video of Chewbacca (aww!) where she announced that she has got 10 million followers on Instagram.

