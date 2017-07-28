Game of Thrones actor Aiden Gillen: I get treated as their ‘favourite uncle’ by people

Aiden Gillen’s character in Game of Thrones Littlefinger is a master conspirator. | Photo by HBO Aiden Gillen’s character in Game of Thrones Littlefinger is a master conspirator. | Photo by HBO

Irish actor Aidan Gillen, who plays Lord Petyr Baelish also known as Littlefinger in HBO’s fantasy TV series Game of Thrones, says he doesn’t get booed much as many people treat him as “their favourite uncle” when they meet him. “I don’t get booed and hissed that much. I was greeted very cordially by a group of something like 12 students off a train in Manchester the other day. They were like, ‘Littlefinger!’ It was as if they’d met their favourite uncle just stepping off the train with sweets,” Gillen said in a statement. His character Littlefinger is the master conspirator in Game of Thrones playing one house against another.

He think people are confused whether his character is a villain or not. The actor added, “I think some people are confused. They say to me, ‘Hey you know, your character confuses me because… I like you’. And that’s what you want in a villainous role I guess.” Aiden Gillen has also worked in another HBO series, the crime drama The Wire and is also known for his work in movies like King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and The Dark Knight Rises.

“It’s important to show that this is somebody who can get away with things, precisely because people do find him trustworthy in some way or attractive. Without that it just wouldn’t work. And his plans are so well laid, they go so far back you know – there’s a certain glee watching them unfold.”

Game of Thrones season seven is airs in India on Star World and Star World HD.

