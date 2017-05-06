Freida Pinto’s mini series Guerrilla exposes black civil rights movement in 1970s Britain, gets rave reviews. Watch video

Freida Pinto’s mini-series Guerrilla premiered on April 16. Freida Pinto’s mini-series Guerrilla premiered on April 16.

Guerrilla, the miniseries stars Freida Pinto, Babou Ceesay and Idris Elba in lead roles. Written by Oscar award winning screenwriter John Ridley, the mini-series has six episodes. It premiered on April 16, and from the reports across the world, Freida Pinto’s work shines. From channeling Patricia Arquette in True Romance when Pinto says “We are fu***** cool”, to trying to free a political prisoner, the series is intense and shrewd at the same time.

One of the raving reviews Freida Pinto received was from Variety. It read,”Pinto is exceptional in the role. The actress carries a certain gravitas into her role as Jas Mitra, and as a result she’s both hard to read but strangely familiar by the time the real fireworks start. Pinto proves to have enough heft as an actress that she can balance how zealously she is watched, and how symbolically she is interpreted, into a chin-upraised defiance that channels both Angela Davis and Patty Hearst — a chic icon that is either leading or childishly swept up in something vast and seething.”

The Guardian was also all praises for the actor. It went on to call the mini series, her show. It was noted, “It was largely Pinto’s show, a fact already raising hackles among a current cadre of activists who fear the role of black women in Britain’s Black Panther movement is being downplayed. Pinto took lead credit and drove all the significant events; plotting and masterminding the springing from Wormwood Scrubs of a charismatic black leader – templating a similar operation by Germany’s Baader-Meinhof group.”

Guerrilla is Freida’s first leading TV role in Sky’s six-part drama. It traces the story of two activists in London during the 1970s, as they try to free a political prisoner. It is based on the Black Power movement in Britain, and tries to uncover this little known piece of history which was also marred by issues of race, identity and extremism. After all the great reviews, Indian fans are now waiting for the series to air in the country.

