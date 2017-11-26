Former Glee actor Naya Rivera arrested for domestic battery charges

Glee actor Naya Rivera arrested for domestic battery charges. Glee actor Naya Rivera arrested for domestic battery charges.

Former Glee actor Naya Rivera has been arrested for misdemeanour domestic battery charges after an alleged altercation with her husband Ryan Dorsey. Rivera was arrested at a home in the Chesapeake area of Kanawha County.

A video posted on Twitter by a reporter of WSAZ, showed Rivera handcuffed and dressed down in a hoodie and dark pants while being arraigned, reported E Online. “You have been charged with a misdemeanour domestic battery,” the judge can be heard saying in the video.



“Do you know what you have been charged with?” “Yes, your honor,” the star said in a quiet tone. WSAZ reported that Rivera was released on a 1000 dollar PR bond and picked up by her father-in-law. Rivera had last called off her divorce from Dorsey, whom she married in 2014. Dorsey, 34, and Rivera first dated in 2010 before going their separate ways while she starred on Glee.

