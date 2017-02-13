Former Bigg Boss contestant Rohan Mehra, girlfriend Kanchi Singh in talks for Nach Baliye 8

Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh might be seen as one of the couples on the eighth season of Nach Baliye. Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh might be seen as one of the couples on the eighth season of Nach Baliye.

Fresh from Bigg Boss 10, actor Rohan Mehra might step into another reality show, and this time not alone but with his girlfriend Kanchi Singh. The actor has confirmed he is in talks to participate on celebrity couple dance show, Nach Baliye season eight. Rohan’s participation on Bigg Boss 10 has been eventful to say the least. While the actor was evicted only a few days before the show’s finale, he was in news for his fracas with Swami Om while in the house.

Also read Bigg Boss was not fair to me, showed favouritism to commoners: Rohan Mehra after eviction

In a Q&A session with fans on Twitter, Rohan revealed he is in discussions with the makers. When a fan posted, “would love to c u do a dance reality show coz ur dance moves are AMAZING..Any chances of u doing NB??” the young actor replied, “Let’s c ..still in talking terms.”

Here’s his tweet:

Let’s c ..still in talking terms 😄http://t.co/VfejkU4uZy — Rohan Mehra (@rohan4747) February 13, 2017

During the interaction, the actor also made it clear that he would never return to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which he left to participate on Bigg Boss 10.

More from the world of Entertainment:

When an admirer asked him if he ever make a comeback to the show that rose him to fame, Rohan replied, “I like to move on in life ..so never ever.”

Check his tweet here:

I like to move on in life ..so never ever http://t.co/2RVx6FQiLQ — Rohan Mehra (@rohan4747) February 13, 2017

Meanwhile, other probable contestants for the upcoming season of Nach Baliye are Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai, Rochelle Rao-Keith Sequeira, Bharti Singh-Harsh Sharma, Sambhavana Seth-Avinash Dwivedi, Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse and Ashmit Patel-Mahek Chahal. While there is a suspense on the judges panel, there have been reports that actor Kajol will replace Preity Zinta as one of the judges on the show.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd