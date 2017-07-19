From bikinis to Twin Tower visit, here is what Mona Lisa is doing in Malaysia. See photos

Mona Lisa is off on an holiday with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. Mona Lisa is off on an holiday with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Mona Lisa is off on an holiday with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot. The couple, who had a grand wedding inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, seems to be having a good time in Malaysia. And when there is vacation, pictures follow. Isn’t it? Well, Mona Lisa too is keeping her fans updated with her photos from the on-going vacation. From visiting Kuala Lumpur’s famous Twin Tower to spending some time together in the pool, the happy couple is busy doing it all.

The pictures from this vacation stared with a post of the two from the airport, which Mona captioned, “Let’s Go Fast ❤…. For our most “AWAITED HOLIDAY “…. #Malaysia 🇲🇾…. #Singapore 🇸🇬 #cruise #geminicruise #superexcited #honeymoon #finally #happy #us #feelingblessed #airportlook #traveldiaries.”

Day one of Mona Lisa’s holiday seemed to be a romantic one as the couple shared their time spent in a swimming pool, and Mona was slaying it in a bikini. “Such A Romantic Place… #swimming #withmylove #blue #everywhere #lovingit ….. Day1❤, ” read the picture caption.

On day two of the holiday, Mona was seen jumping in joy. “Posers Posing In Front Of ” TWIN TOWERS” … #kualalumpur #twintower #lovelyday #today #whatacreation #happyme #day2,” she captioned a photograph.

Mona and Vikrant also enjoyed the night view of the Twin Tower and happened to meet some Bigg Boss fans too. Mona shared an image with the fans and wrote, “Among The Many… they are the ” cutest #biggboss10 ” regular followers …. #feelingblessed #somuch #love #fromworldwide #thankyougod.”

Vikrant too is sharing photos from their vacation, and the pictures prove that the love-birds are having a gala time together. See all the photos of Mona Lisa and husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot from their on-going vacation:

And here is a latest video of Mona Lisa’s husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot:

A happy vacation it is!

