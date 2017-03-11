Former Bigg Boss contestant and Pakistani actress Veena Malik divorces husband Asad Khattak

The court in Lahore accepted Veena Malik’s ‘khula’ (divorce) application and ruled in her favour after non-pursuance of the case by Khattak. The court in Lahore accepted Veena Malik’s ‘khula’ (divorce) application and ruled in her favour after non-pursuance of the case by Khattak.

Pakistani actress Veena Malik has ended her three-year-old marriage with Asad Khattak after a family court here granted them divorce. The court in Lahore accepted Veena’s ‘khula’ (divorce) application and ruled in her favour after non-pursuance of the case by Khattak. As she had filed for divorce, she will to have return 25 per cent of the ‘haq mehr’ (dower money) to Khatak.

According to a court official, the 33-year-old actress had filed a plea seeking divorce in the Lahore family court in first week of this January as the couple had developed differences and could not live together. The court had summoned Khattak but he neither appeared nor filed a reply.

On this, the court accepted Veena’s plea and issued a decree last month validating divorce between the couple, the official said. The couple kept the development under wraps. They had got married in December 2013 in a court in Dubai and have two children. According to some reports, Veena and Khattak had been living separately for the last three months. Veena reportedly wanted to join showbiz but Khattak had been insisting she look after their two children, Abram (2) and Amal (1). Veena Malik is well known for her appearance on the Indian TV show Bigg Boss.

Earlier Veena Malik, whose appearance in the Indian TV show “Bigg Boss” sparked a row in Pakistan, was going to devote herself to the study of Islam. Dawn News said she will do this under the guidance of Mufti Naeem of madrassah Jamia Binoria and ensure that her children also receive Islamic education. The one-time model and actress, who has spent the past few years abroad, said this to the media in Karachi. Her husband and Mufti Naeem were on her side.

“In my two years in America, I read a lot of literature recommended by Junaid Jamshed sahib,” she said. “My life was turned upside down a while ago and my elders cautioned that it’s very hard to stay on the right path in times like this.”