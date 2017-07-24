Force 2 actor Tahir Raj, Sarah Jane Dias, Rohan Khurana and Rashi Mal in new web-series

Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sarah Jane Dias, Rashi Mal and Rohan Khurana have been roped in for a romatic comedy based web series on Voot. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sarah Jane Dias, Rashi Mal and Rohan Khurana have been roped in for a romatic comedy based web series on Voot.

The world of digital is becoming bigger and better. With Amazon India’s Inside Edge getting the best of Bollywood faces from Richa Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Sanjay Suri and Tanuj Virwani, things are definitely becoming exciting in the web space. And now indianexpress.com has exclusive information that Force 2 and Mardaani villain Tahir Raj Bhasin, popular model-actor Sarah Jane Dias, TV actor Rashi Mal and Rohan Khurana, a known face in the ad circuit have been roped in for a web series on Voot.

Web-series, which initially seemed as the poor cousin of TV shows and films, have managed to find its foothold. With a plethora of platforms available, from Hotstar, Voot, ALTBalaji, Amazon India and YouTube, budding artistes and filmmakers are getting a chance to showcase their talent. What started of as a revolution to showcase stories that might not get a chance to be a TV show or films, has now become equally competitive. With money pumped in, and big stars no more apprehensive to star in web-series, it is definitely doing wonders. If not, why would a Saif Ali Khan agree to star in a Netflix show?

Now coming back to the new show on Voot, Mardaani actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, Sarah Jane Dias, who was last seen in Inside Edge, Rashi Mal (A.I.S.H.A 2) and ad boy Rohan Khurana will be seen playing the lead roles. The six episode show has been produced by Greenlight Productions. It will be a rom-com along with the perfect combination of drama.

Shared a credible source, “The team has already wrapped up the show and it will launch soon on Voot. It is a youth centric show with ample moments of romance, fun, comedy and drama. The team had a wonderful time shooting together. The four characters have a very distinctive personalities onscreen and together they will bring the house down.” When we reached out to the actors they refused talking about the project citing contract issue.

