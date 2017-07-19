For Karan Mehra’s wife Nisha Rawal, son Kavish is ‘one of the most beautiful chapters of her life’, see photo

Karan Mehra’s wife Nisha Rawal shared an adorable picture with son, Kavish Mehra. Karan Mehra’s wife Nisha Rawal shared an adorable picture with son, Kavish Mehra.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra and his wife Nisha Rawal have a new member in their family now. The television couple welcomed their baby boy on June 14. Unlike many others, the lovestruck couple didn’t hide their little bundle of joy from the world and shared with their fans the first photo of their first child, Kavish Mehra. Now that the munchkin has grown a month older, the new mommy has shared an endearing picture with her little one.

“Someday when the pages of my life end, I know you will be one of its most beautiful chapters. -Anonymous 💞,” read the caption of the picture where Nisha is holding little Kavish close to her heart. And as the mother is smiling for the camera, the one-month-old cannot take off his eyes from the delightful smile of his mother. Looks like he, just like his father, is awestruck with his beautiful mother.

A few days back, Nisha shared another picture where though the face of the baby is not visible still the motherly affection and care invokes a feeling of love. “I believe in Love-at-first-sight because I am a mom 💞-Anonymous,” wrote Nisha along with the picture. Karan shared the news of becoming a parent on his social media account as he shared a picture of the tiny feet of his newborn in the hands of the baby’s parents.

Karan and Nisha who are undoubtedly the most lovable couple of the television industry have been married for five years now. The couple’s chemistry made many fall in love with them as they participated in couple dance TV reality show, Nach Baliye. Last year Karan entered the Bigg Boss house and it was only then that Nisha discovered she was expecting their first child.

