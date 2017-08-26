Five things you can expect in Game of Thrones season 7 finale

The last episode of Game of Thrones seventh season is called The Dragon and the Wolf. The last episode of Game of Thrones seventh season is called The Dragon and the Wolf.

The seventh season of Game of Thrones, which is the shortest ever by number of episodes, is going to meet its end this Sunday, and we are sure you cannot wait to watch the finale. HBO has somehow managed to protect The Dragon and the Wolf from getting leaked from those pesky hackers so we don’t know what is really going to happen tomorrow (or the day after tomorrow, if you live in India), but we can speculate. This season has seen some of the most exciting unions and reunions in the show ever, and the plot is finally moving towards the less darker areas – even though the Night King is coming to destroy all existence. So here are five predictions for the finale.

(1) The Wall will come down

The Night King showed to everybody that he is not to be taken lightly. Now you know why Daenerys can’t just swoop in with her dragons and destroy the Army of the Dead. Because the Night King will gain two more dragons, having already killed and turned Viserion. Now after seven seasons of wandering around the lands beyond the Wall, he is sure to come and destroy the Wall. That’s because the Wall is the only protection Westeros has against the White Walkers and Wights, and for the Night King to wreak havoc south of the Wall, the giant icy structure should cease to exist.

(2) One among Sansa, Arya and Littlefinger will die

Littlefinger, we hardly knew ye. The master conspirator will either get himself killed or his machinations will cause the sisters to kill each other. Of course Arya has the upper hand one on one, but Sansa also has an army behind her. Of course, the show makers have been pandering to fans these days, and most likely the Dragon and the Wolf will see the end of Littlefinger.

(3) Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen get laid

There are a lot of ways in which the episode name The Dragon and the Wolf can be interpreted. One way is that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen will have sex. Yes, we know it is gross and they are related to each other, but Game of Thrones has twisted our morals and we find it hard to perceive what is right and what is wrong. But this incestuous union is what most of us seem to want.

(4) Jon Snow is proven The Prince That Was Promised

The most important implication of Jon Snow being the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen is that he is the legendary hero who will fight for humanity against the dark forces that will engulf Westeros during the Long Night. Jon Snow is the likeliest of candidates and he has proven his credentials by repeatedly taking on the Army of the Dead.

(5) Rhaegar Targaryen makes an appearance

This is not likely, but the episode title may well imply an appearance by the long dead Targaryen prince. Rhaegar was said to be the most beautiful man in Westeros and was also Cersei Lannister’s crush. Much to her dismay, though, he fell in love with Lyanna Stark, Jon Snow’s mother and Ned Stark’s sister. One thing is clear though. If he does appear, it will be through a flashback as he was killed by Robert Baratheon fifteen years before show’s events.

